Crime

High Park temporarily closed as Toronto police investigate after woman sexually assaulted

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 14, 2022 7:52 pm
Police are investigating after a sexual assault was reported in High Park. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after a sexual assault was reported in High Park. Global News

High Park in Toronto is temporarily closed as police investigate after receiving report that a woman had been sexually assaulted.

Toronto police told Global News that officers received the call just after 6 p.m. on Monday.

Police said the alleged assault took place in High Park.

Officers said a suspect has been arrested.

The park remains closed as police continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Former Toronto teacher arrested, charged in connection with sex assault investigation' Former Toronto teacher arrested, charged in connection with sex assault investigation
Former Toronto teacher arrested, charged in connection with sex assault investigation – Jan 31, 2022
