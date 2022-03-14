High Park temporarily closed as Toronto police investigate after woman sexually assaulted

High Park in Toronto is temporarily closed as police investigate after receiving report that a woman had been sexually assaulted.
Toronto police told Global News that officers received the call just after 6 p.m. on Monday.
Police said the alleged assault took place in High Park.
Officers said a suspect has been arrested.
The park remains closed as police continue to investigate.
