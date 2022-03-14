High Park temporarily closed as Toronto police investigate after woman sexually assaulted

Send this page to someone via email

High Park in Toronto is temporarily closed as police investigate after receiving report that a woman had been sexually assaulted.

Toronto police told Global News that officers received the call just after 6 p.m. on Monday.

Police said the alleged assault took place in High Park.

Officers said a suspect has been arrested.

The park remains closed as police continue to investigate.

