Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign Whopper fanatic ‘Whop’ Philyor

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers made a whopper of a signing on Monday, adding one of Burger King’s biggest fans. So much so, he goes by the first name “Whop”.

The Bombers signed American receiver Whop Philyor. His birth name is Mister Elias De’Angelo, but according to a media release from the Bombers, he goes by his childhood nickname Whop due to his affinity for Burger King Whoppers.

The 21-year-old attended training camp with the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings last year. He started the season on the practice roster but was released about a month later.

Philyor played university football for the Indiana Hoosiers. He started 22 of his 38 career games for the Hoosiers and made 180 catches for 2,067 yards with 12 touchdowns over four seasons.

The Bombers have some holes to fill in their receiving corps after the off-season departures of starters Kenny Lawler and Darvin Adams in free agency.

