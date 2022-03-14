Lethbridge-based theatre company raises money for Ukraine

Send this page to someone via email

On Sunday, Theatre Outré hosted a benefit concert to raise money for the BCU Foundation Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine.

Anastasia Siceac, an organizer of the event and also a performer, is originally from Moldova and has friends and family in the neighbouring country of Ukraine.

She was heartbroken to hear news of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and immediately contacted Jay Whitehead, co-artistic director for Theatre Outré, to pitch the idea of a fundraising concert.

“Ukraine is very close to my heart,” Siceac said.

“Knowing that some of these people have Ukrainian heritage and some have never been to Ukraine, they are here standing with us and really wanting to support and help.”

Siceac and Theatre Outré put the show together in less than two weeks and saw an outpouring of support from Lethbridge’s arts community.

The concert included five separate performances that related either to the situation in Ukraine or Ukrainian culture. The group also sold handmade perogies, with proceeds going to the BCU Foundation.

“As artists, in difficult times, it’s our job to draw attention to what’s going on in the world, to provide comfort but also to agitate, and to bring people to action,” Whitehead said.

More than 50 people attended the concert both in person and via livestream. So far, organizers have raised more than $1,000 for Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine.

“This is a small thing that we can do from where we are in the world to benefit those who are suffering so much,” Whitehead said.

“We are standing here for Ukraine with Ukraine,” Siceac said.

You can watch the concert here or visit the Theatre Outré Facebook page here.

