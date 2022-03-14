COVID-19 related ICU patient numbers reach record low in Manitoba

Manitoba’s COVID-19 ICU patient numbers are the lowest they’ve been in four and a half months.
According to the province three patients are left in intensive care, bringing the total to 20.
There was also a similar decrease in hospitalizations. Three people checked out over the weekend, dropping the number of inpatients at 414.
The province reported six virus-related deaths over the weekend, driving up the pandemic death toll to 1716 Manitobans.
