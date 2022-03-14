Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19 related ICU patient numbers reach record low in Manitoba

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted March 14, 2022 5:45 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. View image in full screen
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML

Manitoba’s COVID-19 ICU patient numbers are the lowest they’ve been in four and a half months.

According to the province three patients are left in intensive care, bringing the total to 20.

Read more: COVID-19: Manitoba ICU cases double despite hospitals seeing fewer patients

There was also a similar decrease in hospitalizations. Three people checked out over the weekend, dropping the number of inpatients at 414.

The province reported six virus-related deaths over the weekend, driving up the pandemic death toll to 1716 Manitobans.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 memorial set up at The Forks to honour Winnipeggers who’ve died from virus' COVID-19 memorial set up at The Forks to honour Winnipeggers who’ve died from virus
COVID-19 memorial set up at The Forks to honour Winnipeggers who’ve died from virus
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagICU tagCOVID-19 Numbers tagCovid-19 Manitoba tagManitoba hospitals tagCovid Numbers tagmanitoba covid tagManitoba ICU tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers