COVID-19 related ICU patient numbers reach record low in Manitoba

Manitoba’s COVID-19 ICU patient numbers are the lowest they’ve been in four and a half months.

According to the province three patients are left in intensive care, bringing the total to 20.

There was also a similar decrease in hospitalizations. Three people checked out over the weekend, dropping the number of inpatients at 414.

The province reported six virus-related deaths over the weekend, driving up the pandemic death toll to 1716 Manitobans.

0:30 COVID-19 memorial set up at The Forks to honour Winnipeggers who’ve died from virus COVID-19 memorial set up at The Forks to honour Winnipeggers who’ve died from virus

