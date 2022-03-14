Menu

Canada

Toronto police add new reporting collision centre downtown for pedestrians, cyclists

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 14, 2022 9:02 am
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. View image in full screen
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Toronto police say they will be expanding the current collision reporting centre model to include a location for pedestrians and cyclists.

Police said this third option to report these specific types of collisions is at a centralized downtown location and launches on Monday.

The new Toronto Police Traffic Kiosk is located at 9 Hanna Ave. and operates Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., excluding weekends.

Police note that this location is for pedestrians and cyclists only.

Read more: Police investigating after cyclist struck by vehicle in Toronto

The downtown location is not equipped for vehicles, police said, and all drivers can go to the North Collision Reporting Centre at 113 Toryork Dr. or the East Collision Reporting Centre at 39 Howden Rd.

A mobile pedestrian and cyclist collision reporting application can also be made online to start their reports.

Police said all reports online must be finalized at any collision reporting centre in Toronto and the report is not considered complete until the person has attended with a valid piece of ID.

Police also said this new option is available for those pedestrians or cyclists who are not already reporting from the scene of the collision as police will continue to attend collisions reported from the scene.

