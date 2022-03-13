Menu

Environment

Rally held in Halifax calls on federal government to introduce Just Transition Act

By Alicia Draus Global News
Posted March 13, 2022 1:39 pm
A few dozen individuals attended a rally in downtown Halifax Sunday to call on the federal government to introduce a Just Transition Act. . View image in full screen
A few dozen individuals attended a rally in downtown Halifax Sunday to call on the federal government to introduce a Just Transition Act. . Alicia Draus/Global News

A few dozen individuals attended a rally in downtown Halifax Sunday to call on the federal government to introduce a Just Transition Act.

The Just Transition Act was something Justin Trudeau promised during the 2019 election, but no such legislation has been tabled so far.

The rally in Halifax was put on by the Council of Canadians and included a skit satirizing the lack of action so far. Organizers say climate change is too important to ignore and time is of the essence.

Wildfires to scorch large parts of the world in coming decades, UN warns

“The window of opportunity to adjust to get out of fossil fuels and to stop the impending climate disaster is narrowing rapidly, the future of organized human society in the way we know it now is at stake.”

In similar rallies held across the country, attendees were encouraged to sign a letter to Justin Trudeau demanding he introduce just transition legislation immediately.

Protest organizers want just transition legislation to:

  • legislate Canada’s emissions reductions
  • protect and strengthens worker rights, Indigenous rights, human rights and ensures migrant justice
  • create new economic institutions to implement the transition
  • expand the social safety net and reduces growing inequality
  • create good green unionized jobs and drives inclusive workforce development.
