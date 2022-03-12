Snowpack levels in Okanagan currently below normal: Monthly report

Send this page to someone via email

Snowpack levels in B.C.’s Southern Interior are hovering around normal, though the Okanagan is below normal, according to recent data.

In its March report, which was released on March 9, the River Forecast Centre listed the Okanagan as having 86 per cent of its normal snowpack level.

That’s down slightly from February’s report, which had the Okanagan at 89 per cent of its normal value.

However, regions surrounding the Okanagan had higher values.

Provincially, the report said B.C. had an overall average of 105 per cent, down from 109 per cent in February. The drop was due to drier conditions.

By early March, nearly 80 per cent of the annual B.C. snowpack has typically accumulated,” said the River Forecast Centre, noting snowpack levels throughout the province range from 83 per cent to 163 per cent of normal.

One year ago, in the March 2021 report, the Okanagan had a snowpack level of 120 per cent.

A list of March 1, 2022, data for B.C.’s snow basins, with February’s data in brackets:

Bridge: 105 (117)

105 (117) Boundary: 91 (88)

91 (88) Central Coast: 101 (128)

101 (128) Chilcotin: 163 (170)

163 (170) East Kootenay: 111 (117)

111 (117) Fraser: 107 (108)

107 (108) Fraser River at Hope: 119 (N/A)

119 (N/A) Liard: 123 (143)

123 (143) Lower Fraser: 95 (103)

95 (103) Lower Thompson: 99 (86)

99 (86) Middle Fraser: 111 (115)

111 (115) Nechako: 95 (97)

95 (97) Nicola: 89 (N/A)

89 (N/A) North Thompson: 124 (118)

124 (118) Northwest: 13 (N/A)

13 (N/A) Okanagan: 86 (89)

86 (89) Peace: 99 (101)

99 (101) Quesnel: 125 (109)

125 (109) Similkameen: 100 (95)

100 (95) Skagit: 98 (126)

98 (126) Skeena-Nass: 109 (108)

109 (108) South Coast: 94 (102)

94 (102) South Thompson: 102 (102)

102 (102) Stikine: 110 (96)

110 (96) Upper Columbia: 123 (130)

123 (130) Upper Fraser West: 103 (117)

103 (117) Upper Fraser East: 129 (119)

129 (119) Vancouver Island: 83 (102)

83 (102) West Kootenay: 108 (116)

While the Okanagan may be below normal, the River Forecast Centre noted there’s an elevated risk of spring flooding across the province, citing cooler, La Niña conditions in the seasonal forecast.

“Snowpack is also only one factor related to freshet flood risk,” said the forecast centre. “Weather conditions from April through June determine the timing, magnitude and rate of snowmelt, and heavy rainfall events can exacerbate the situation.”

In its outlook, the forecast centre said historically La Niña conditions create cooler temperatures for B.C., and wetter weather on the South Coast and Vancouver Island during the winter months.

The forecast indicates a likelihood, at 77 per cent, of continued La Niña conditions from March to May, with a potential transition to neutral conditions, at 56 per cent, into May through July.

“Historically, the April 1st snowpack is often above normal when winter La Niña conditions exist in British Columbia, particularly for the South Coast and Southern Interior,” said the forecast centre.

“La Niña conditions that persist into the spring can lead to late-season snow accumulation and delayed snowmelt, which increases the risk for freshet flooding.”

For spring runoff, the forecast centre says runoff in the Similkameen region is forecast to be well above normal, at 130 per cent, “like a reflection of extremely high antecedent conditions caused by extreme rainfall last November.”

To view the monthly report, visit the River Forecast Centre website.

The next snowpack update is slated for April 8.

