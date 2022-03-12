Junior hockey: Rockets fall to Blazers, Silverbacks edge Smoke Eaters

Send this page to someone via email

A round-up of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.

KAMLOOPS 4, KELOWNA 2

At Kamloops, Logan Stankoven scored back-to-back goals on Friday night, albeit 27 minutes apart, as the Blazers defeated the Rockets in what was the first of four straight games between the two rivals.

Connor Levis and Drew Englot also scored for Kamloops (40-14-2-0), which trailed 1-0 early on. However, Levis scored at 8:53 of the first period, with Stankoven scoring at 14:27 to make it 2-1 Blazers.

And early in the third, at 1:53, Stankoven scored what proved to be the game-winning goal, giving the home team a 3-1 lead. Englot closed out the scoring at 10:30 after Kelowna drew to within one at 4:14.

Andrew Cristall, who opened the scoring with his 20th goal of the season at 4:23 of the first period, and Adam Kydd, with his 12th in the third to make it 3-2, replied for Kelowna (34-15-1-3).

Dylan Garand stopped 24 of 26 shots for the Blazers, with Talyn Boyko turning aside 33 of 37 shots for the Rockets.

Kelowna was 0-for-2 on the power play while Kamloops was 0-for-6.

Entering Friday’s contest, Kelowna had won seven of eight against Kamloops this season.

Now, after breaking Kelowna’s win streak with a 6-2 victory on Feb. 26, the Blazers have now won two in a row against the Rockets, who are trying to close the game in B.C. Division standings. Kamloops is first with 82 points, while Kelowna is second with 72, though the Rockets have three games in hand.

Interestingly, the two B.C. Division rivals will meet again on Saturday night, then twice more next weekend in another set of back-to-back games.

Friday’s results

Everett 6, Spokane 3

Victoria 5, Prince George 3

Portland 3, Seattle 2

Vancouver 3, Tri-City 2

Winnipeg 6, Brandon 3

Moose Jaw 5, Calgary 2

Red Deer 6, Medicine Hat 3

Regina 4, Lethbridge 3

Saskatoon 3, Prince Albert 2 (OT)

Edmonton 3, Swift Current 1

Saturday’s games

Lethbridge at Moose Jaw, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Regina, 5 p.m.

Prince Albert at Saskatoon, 5 p.m.

Edmonton at Swift Current, 5 p.m.

Brandon at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 5 p.m.

Red Deer at Medicine Hat, 6 p.m.

Everett at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Victoria at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Kamloops at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s games

No games scheduled

SALMON ARM 2, TRAIL 1

At Salmon Arm, Owen Say was nearly perfect between the pipes on Friday night, stopping 28 of 29 shots in leading the Silverbacks past the Smoke Eaters.

Mathieu Bourgault and Aidan Lindblad scored for Salmon Arm (35-9-4-1-0), which trailed 1-0 just four minutes into the game. Bourgault tied the game eight minutes later, at 12:09, with Lindblad scoring the game-winner at 11:59 of the third period.

Ridge Dawson replied for Trail (18-25-2-2-0). The Smoke Eaters pulled their goalie for the final 90 seconds, but couldn’t net the equalizer.

Evan Fradette stopped 30 of 32 shots for the Smoke Eaters.

Salmon Arm was 0-for-4 on the power play while Trail was 0-for-5.

WEST KELOWNA 8, WENATCHEE 2

At West Kelowna, it was scoring by committee as the Warriors thrashed the Wild.

Tyler Rubin, Elan Bar-Lev-Wise, Chase Dafoe, Alex Van Houtte-Cachero, Nick Roukounakis, Tyler Cristall, Christophe Farmer and Nicolas Ardanaz scored for West Kelowna (31-16-1-0-0), which led 3-0 and 5-2 at the period breaks.

In all, 14 of West Kelowna’s 18 skaters reached the scoresheet.

Cade Stibbe and Mario Gasparini, with back-to-back goals midway through the second period, replied for Wenatchee (18-24-4-1-0).

Justin Katz stopped 15 of 17 shots for the Warriors, while Andy Vlaha turned aside 36 of 44 shots for the Wild

West Kelowna was 3-for-6 on the power play; Wenatchee was 1-for-4.

PRINCE GEORGE 5, VERNON 1

At Prince George, John Herrington and Nick Rheaume both scored back-to-back goals as the Spruce Kings tallied five unanswered markers as they crushed the Vipers.

Dylan Schives also scored for Prince George (26-14-3-8-0), which trailed 1-0 after the first period, but scored four times in the third after Herrington tied it at 1-1 early in the second.

Ryan Shostak, who opened the scoring at 6:44 of the first with his 11th goal of the season, replied for Vernon (23-19-4-3-0).

Aaron Trotter faced just 10 shots for the Spruce Kings, stopping nine of them, while Ethan David turned aside 38 of 43 shots for the Vipers.

Prince George was 3-for-12 on the power play while Vernon was 0-for-1.

Friday’s results

Cranbrook 6, Merritt 3

Surrey 1, Chilliwack 0 (OT)

Coquitlam 6, Cowichan Valley 5 (OT)

Langley 6, Nanaimo 5 (OT)

Saturday’s games

Wenatchee at Salmon Arm, 6 p.m.

Langley at Alberni Valley, 7 p.m.

Cowichan Valley at Chilliwack, 7 p.m.

Coquitlam at Powell River, 7 p.m.

West Kelowna at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Merritt at Trail, 7 p.m.

Nanaimo at Victoria, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Coquitlam at Powell River, 1:30 p.m.

Cranbrook at Vernon, 2 p.m.

Langley at Victoria, 2 p.m.

Cowichan Valley at Surrey, 4 p.m.

Nanaimo at Alberni Valley, 6 p.m.

KOOTENAY INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

PLAYOFFS, SECOND ROUND

Friday’s results

Kimberley 6, Columbia Valley 2

(Kimberley wins series 4-2)

Revelstoke 4, Kamloops 0

(Revelstoke wins series 4-2)

Nelson 4, Beaver Valley 3

(Nelson wins series 4-2)

Osoyoos 2, Summerland 1 (OT)

(Osoyoos wins series 4-2)

Saturday’s games

No games scheduled

Sunday’s games

No games scheduled