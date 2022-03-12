Menu

Canada

Spring forward: Daylight saving time to kick in Sunday for most Canadians

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 12, 2022 7:58 am
Click to play video: 'Daylight Savings Sleep Schedule Tips' Daylight Savings Sleep Schedule Tips
WATCH: Daylight Savings Sleep Schedule Tips

Most Canadians will move their clocks forward by an hour before going to bed Saturday night for daylight time.

Yukon and most of Saskatchewan observe permanent daylight time and the premiers of Ontario, B.C. and Quebec have said they’re receptive to ditching the time change.

Read more: Daylight saving time 2022: When does it start, when does it end and why is it here?

B.C. Premier John Horgan’s passed legislation three years ago to allow the province to permanently stay on daylight time.

But Horgan said Friday that B.C. won’t scrap the twice-a-year time change change without the three U.S. states in the same time zone – Washington, Oregon and California – also doing so.

Horgan says he’s hopeful a bill by Washington state’s governor will get congressional approval this year, meaning it could be the last time B.C. residents “spring forward.”

Click to play video: 'When will B.C. stop changing clocks for Daylight Saving Time?' When will B.C. stop changing clocks for Daylight Saving Time?
When will B.C. stop changing clocks for Daylight Saving Time?

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also said Friday he’d like to see the province stick with daylight time and he looks forward to long summer days.

Most provinces as well as the territories of Nunavut and the Northwest Territories will move their clocks ahead one hour overnight Sunday.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
