Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Drizzly final week of winter ahead

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted March 14, 2022 2:13 pm
Rain rolls back in Monday night. View image in full screen
Rain rolls back in Monday night. SkyTracker Weather

It looks like a fairly typical end to winter around the Okanagan.

The risk of showers sticks around through the day on Monday with temperatures climbing into double digits in the afternoon.

A sprinkling of rain may be around on Tuesday morning, too, as daytime highs struggle a bit more to crack into double digits.

Showers slide back into the Okanagan Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
Showers slide back into the Okanagan Tuesday morning. SkyTracker Weather

Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies round off the final full week of astronomical winter with the risk of precipitation picking back up on Thursday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Afternoon highs stay in the eight to 10 C range to finish the week.

Clouds linger through the final day of winter on Saturday and into the first day of Spring on Sunday with the chance of some showers.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC weather tagCloud tagokanagan weather tagkelowna weather tagPenticton weather tagVernon Weather tagShuswap Weather tagOsoyoos Weather tagShowers tagSeasonal Weather tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers