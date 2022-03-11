Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Friday

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted March 11, 2022 7:24 am
The latest storm cancellations in Manitoba. View image in full screen
The latest storm cancellations in Manitoba. Global News

It’s another day of school closures and other cancellations around southern Manitoba due to blowing snow and bad road conditions Friday.

School Cancellations:

  • Border Land School Division
  • Lord Selkirk School Division
  • Red River Valley School Division
  • Pine Creek School Division
  • Seine River School Division
  • Interlake School Division
  • Prairie Rose School Division
Trending Stories

Daycares and preschools:

  • Stonewall Childrens Center
  • Prairie Sky Child Care and Elie Mini Fran
  • Teulon Day Care all programs closed Friday
  • Springfield Learning Centres, Anola and Hazelridge sites will be closed Friday
  • Gillis Play and Learn Centre in Tyndall

Global News will keep updating these cancellation lists as more information becomes available.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba tagSchool Closures tagClosures tagSnow Day tagBad Weather tagbus cancellations tagWinterpeg tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers