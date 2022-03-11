School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Friday

It’s another day of school closures and other cancellations around southern Manitoba due to blowing snow and bad road conditions Friday.
School Cancellations:
- Border Land School Division
- Lord Selkirk School Division
- Red River Valley School Division
- Pine Creek School Division
- Seine River School Division
- Interlake School Division
- Prairie Rose School Division
Trending Stories
Daycares and preschools:
- Stonewall Childrens Center
- Prairie Sky Child Care and Elie Mini Fran
- Teulon Day Care all programs closed Friday
- Springfield Learning Centres, Anola and Hazelridge sites will be closed Friday
- Gillis Play and Learn Centre in Tyndall
Global News will keep updating these cancellation lists as more information becomes available.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments