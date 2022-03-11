School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

It’s another day of school closures and other cancellations around southern Manitoba due to blowing snow and bad road conditions Friday.

School Cancellations:

Border Land School Division

Lord Selkirk School Division

Red River Valley School Division

Pine Creek School Division

Seine River School Division

Interlake School Division

Prairie Rose School Division

Daycares and preschools:

Stonewall Childrens Center

Prairie Sky Child Care and Elie Mini Fran

Teulon Day Care all programs closed Friday

Springfield Learning Centres, Anola and Hazelridge sites will be closed Friday

Gillis Play and Learn Centre in Tyndall

Global News will keep updating these cancellation lists as more information becomes available.