Status quo recommended for Winnipeg police funding model

Send this page to someone via email

The city’s public service is recommending council keep things the same when it comes to funding the Winnipeg Police Service.

The status quo funding model was one of five different options the city explored in preparation for the 2023-27 multi-year budget, including public consultation earlier this year.

A report to City Hall says, “Although there was some appetite for change expressed, there was no consensus among those involved in public engagement meetings and/or surveys as to which funding model would be the most appropriate for Winnipeg in the future.”

Maintaining that status quo means the service should see two per cent increases in its budget each year.

READ MORE: City of Winnipeg seeks opinion on police funding

In 2021, the WPS accounted for $320 million or about 27 per cent of the city’s total expenditures.

Story continues below advertisement

The public service says status quo was the most accepted model based on public engagement.

The report will be tabled at Executive Policy Committee next week.