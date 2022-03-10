Pearson airport anticipates Friday will be ‘busiest travel day’ since pandemic began

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto’s Lester B. Pearson International Airport, says it is anticipating Friday will be the “busiest travel day” at the airport since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release issued Wednesday, the airport said preparations are “well underway at Toronto Pearson for the traditionally busy March Break travel season.”

The release said officials expect approximately 85,000 passengers will depart or arrive at Pearson on March 11.

“This will mark the busiest travel day at the airport since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago,” the release said. “Pearson wants passengers who are travelling for March Break to know what they can do to make their airport experience as smooth as possible as many may be travelling for the first time in two years or more.”

The airport said while some travel restrictions have eased, some remain.

“For the March Break period, delays are possible and longer wait times are to be expected due to many COVID-19 health measures still in place,” the airport said. “Pearson is working closely with airlines and government agencies to find every efficiency possible, but passengers should be aware that coming out of the pandemic, all companies and government agencies operating at the airport sometimes face staffing challenges similar to those in other service sectors.”

The airport said passengers are asked to “pack their patience” and to “be kind to workers.”

“The entire airport community is working together to ensure that passenger and employee health and safety remain our shared top priority,” the release reads.

The airport said passengers should give themselves “even more time when arriving for their flight,” adding that travellers will encounter process changes and may encounter longer wait times than in pre-pandemic times.

“Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport at least 90 minutes in advance of domestic flights and at least three hours in advance of international flights,” the release said.

The airport also said passengers arriving from international destinations will experience additional screening and health checks, “which may result in delays.”

“Passengers should be prepared for an arrivals process that may take significantly longer than it did pre-pandemic depending on their specific set of circumstances,” the release reads.