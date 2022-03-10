Menu

Economy

P.E.I. boosts aid programs for Islanders struggling with pandemic, high gas prices

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2022 12:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Rising gas costs trickle down to consumers' Rising gas costs trickle down to consumers
It is a rising cost that will impact everyone in one way or another--even if you don't drive a vehicle. We're talking about the price of gas. Many companies rely heavily on fuel to do business and will have no choice but to pass those skyrocketing costs to the consumer. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.

Prince Edward Island is launching financial programs to help Islanders struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic and high gas prices.

The government said today it will distribute $150 cheques this month to every adult and dependant receiving social assistance or assured income.

Read more: Gas prices reach new high in N.S., costs skyrocket in Atlantic Canada

It says the funding will total more than $1 million and is part of the $20-million support envelope announced earlier in the week.

The province says that government-funded and non-profit community organizations will receive a total of $500,000 to cover transportation costs and direct funding for clients.

The cost of an April bus pass for adults will be $20 instead of $58.50, while students will pay $10 instead of $40.50.

Social Development Minister Brad Trivers says the province hopes to ease the financial burdens Islanders have faced over the last two years.

“We have seen the cost of food, gas and home heating rise along with the impacts of COVID-19 ? We hope to ease the financial burdens for seniors, families and individuals who need it most,” he said in a statement.

Click to play video: 'The Rising Cost of Living: Grocery price jumps' The Rising Cost of Living: Grocery price jumps
The Rising Cost of Living: Grocery price jumps

Food banks in P.E.I. will receive $250,000 and post-secondary student unions will get $50,000 to support students in need with food and gas cards.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2022.

