Politics

Advance voting for Fort Whyte byelection underway in Winnipeg

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 10, 2022 12:12 pm
Advance voting for the Fort Whyte byelection begins Thursday.
Advance voting for the Fort Whyte byelection begins Thursday. Tamara Forlanski/Global News

Advance voting has begun for the byelection in Fort Whyte — the seat in the Manitoba Legislature previously held by former premier Brian Pallister.

The advance polls, which opened Thursday, run through next Thursday, March 17.

Votes can be cast at My Church Winnipeg on Wilkes Avenue or the Fort Whyte returning office on Scurfield Boulevard.

Read more: Date set for byelection in Fort Whyte, Pallister’s former constituency

Voters will need to bring photo ID or two other pieces of identification. Masks are mandatory in both locations even after provincial mandates are lifted on Tuesday.

Pallister resigned as Fort Whyte MLA on Oct. 4 of last year, after a tumultuous end to his premiership that saw him face criticism for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as controversial comments he made in the wake of a large-scale protest about the discovery of unmarked graves at former residential schools nationwide.

Vying for the post are two former Winnipeg football stars — Willard Reaves for the Liberals and Obby Khan for Progressive Conservatives. They’re joined by NDP candidate Trudy Schroeder.

The winner will be decided March 22.

Click to play video: 'Date set for byelection in Fort Whyte, Pallister’s former constituency' Date set for byelection in Fort Whyte, Pallister’s former constituency
Date set for byelection in Fort Whyte, Pallister’s former constituency – Feb 22, 2022
