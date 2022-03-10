Advance voting for Fort Whyte byelection underway in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Advance voting has begun for the byelection in Fort Whyte — the seat in the Manitoba Legislature previously held by former premier Brian Pallister.

The advance polls, which opened Thursday, run through next Thursday, March 17.

Votes can be cast at My Church Winnipeg on Wilkes Avenue or the Fort Whyte returning office on Scurfield Boulevard.

Voters will need to bring photo ID or two other pieces of identification. Masks are mandatory in both locations even after provincial mandates are lifted on Tuesday.

Pallister resigned as Fort Whyte MLA on Oct. 4 of last year, after a tumultuous end to his premiership that saw him face criticism for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as controversial comments he made in the wake of a large-scale protest about the discovery of unmarked graves at former residential schools nationwide.

Vying for the post are two former Winnipeg football stars — Willard Reaves for the Liberals and Obby Khan for Progressive Conservatives. They’re joined by NDP candidate Trudy Schroeder.

The winner will be decided March 22.

