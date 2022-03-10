Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Winnipeg family’s kidney transplant experience a life-changer

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 10, 2022 11:59 am
Click to play video: 'Marking World Kidney Day with a Manitoba family' Marking World Kidney Day with a Manitoba family
On World Kidney Day, we caught up with Karlee Batchelor and her son Grady Batchelor, who told us about getting a kidney transplant from his dad.

World Transplant Day is March 10, and for one Winnipeg family, a kidney transplant has made all the difference in the world.

Grady Batchelor, 9, was born with kidney failure, and in the spring of 2020, his mom Karlee said, his kidney function had declined so much that he was put on the transplant list.

Grady, now healthy and happy and set to celebrate his “transplantiversary” in the coming weeks, went through the process with a special helping hand — his kidney donor, dad Graham.

“It was nice that he had someone to go through the whole experience with,” Karlee told Global News.

“They both were in recovery together. It was really hard for him to be away from his dad for the 10 days in the ICU and on the ward, but otherwise, it was really good that they had this thing to share.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Manitoba opens state-of-the-art kidney unit at HSC

Complicating the entire process was that Grady’s surgery happened during a global pandemic.

“We had started the workup in July (of 2020), and we were supposed to be able to go ahead with the transplant in November-December … and then they shut down all elected surgeries,” Karlee said.

Trending Stories

“They didn’t reopen transplants until March (of 2021).

“The whole thing was really scary and having an immunocompromised kid during the pandemic was very scary.”

Story continues below advertisement

For Grady, having his dad involved in the process made the whole experience easier.

“It was really, really, really special to me,” he said.

“I don’t feel pukey anymore. I just feel, way, way better.”

Grady Batchelor View image in full screen
Grady Batchelor. Submitted / Karlee Batchelor

The Batchelors are headed to Banff for a ski trip — Grady’s favourite winter activity — where they’ll celebrate the anniversary of the successful transplant.

According to Transplant Manitoba, there are currently around 200 Manitobans waiting for a kidney transplant — with blood type playing a role in wait times.

The organization said in a release Wednesday that as many as one in 10 adults in the province are living with kidney disease — with most being unaware.

Story continues below advertisement

“Manitoba’s rate of kidney failure continues to rise. As we mark World Kidney Day, we want to remind Manitobans at higher risk of kidney disease to get checked regularly by their doctor – even during a pandemic,” said Dr. Mauro Verrelli, medical specialty lead for renal health.

“Minimizing your level of risk and detecting kidney disease early will improve health outcomes by delaying or preventing kidney failure.”

Transplant Manitoba said kidneys can lose 80 per cent of their function before any symptoms are felt, so early detection is important.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba recording high rates of kidney disease' Manitoba recording high rates of kidney disease
Manitoba recording high rates of kidney disease
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kidney Transplant tagKidneys tagWorld Kidney Day tagTransplant Manitoba tagrenal failure tagGrady Batchelor tagKarlee Batchelor tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers