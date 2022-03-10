COVID-19: Hospitalizations drop by 60 as Quebec reports 15 new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 15 new deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic while hospitalizations fell sharply Thursday.

A total of 1,162 patients are in hospital with the virus, after 70 people were admitted and 130 left in the last day.

The number of intensive care unit cases stood at 68, a decrease of one.

The province’s daily tally included 1,267 new novel coronavirus infections. But since PCR testing is limited to certain groups — such as teachers and health-care workers — this isn’t representative of the situation.

On that note, 14,046 tests were given on Tuesday, the most recent day for which that information is available.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebecers declared the results of 444 rapid tests on the government’s website in the past day. Of those, 327 were positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, the province gave 6,563 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours, for more than 18.5 million 4to date.

Over the course of the pandemic, Quebec has reported 933,443 cases. The death toll stood at 14,141 as of Thursday.

Recoveries surpassed 905,000 in the latest roundup.