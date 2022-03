Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say an unfolding incident is occurring in Kelowna’s Lower Mission neighbourhood.

In a press release, Kelowna RCMP say the incident began shortly after 11:30 a.m., along the 600 block of Lequime Road.

RCMP are asking the public, including motorists, to avoid the area, which has a heavy police presence.

1:56 Two men wrestle with armed suspect after crash in Kelowna Two men wrestle with armed suspect after crash in Kelowna