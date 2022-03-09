RCMP seek man accused of multiple indecent acts near Surrey high school

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP is on the lookout for a man accused of multiple indecent acts near a high school in Newton.

Police say the man was first reported on March 2, after a student saw him exposing and touching himself in a wooded area to the south of Princess Margaret Secondary School.

While that was the first time the man was reported, police say they later determined he had been spotted in the same area doing the same thing at least three times in 2022 and once in 2021.

Each of the incidents happened between 8:20 and 8:30 a.m., according to police.

“We understand that the close proximity to the school raises concerns,” Surrey RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in a media release.

“We want the public to know that Surrey RCMP is actively investigating these incidents as well as liaising with Surrey School District as the safety of students and members of our community is paramount.”

The suspect is described as between the ages of 30 and 40, about five-foot-10, with an average build, a medium complexion, dark hair, facial stubble and a moustache.

Police are currently working with a sketch artist to produce an image of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

