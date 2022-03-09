Alberta’s Indigenous tourism industry gets $1.3M funding boost from feds

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government announced Wednesday it will invest $1.3 million to support Indigenous tourism organizations that showcase Alberta as a premier destination.

The commitment will see $843,000 go towards Indigenous Tourism Alberta‘s (ITA) five-year strategy and action plan to help Alberta’s Indigenous tourism operators. That money will develop a mentorship program, a resiliency partnership program and web development.

“COVID-19 hit Indigenous tourism operators particularly hard, but ITA was able to support Indigenous entrepreneurs and communities through the pandemic and position them to thrive as travellers return thanks to the support of the government of Canada,” said Shae Bird, CEO of Indigenous Tourism Alberta.

“From website modernizations to executive mentorships to tourism readiness programs and cultural awareness sessions for tourism-industry partners, ITA programs not only helped entrepreneurs navigate tough times, but also align with long-term strategies for growth.”

Indigenous Tourism Alberta expects the investment will create, maintain or expand 45 Indigenous businesses and 100 jobs.

Calgary’s TELUS Spark Centre will receive $500,000 to develop and launch “The Sacred Defenders of the Universe” experience.

The interactive digital exhibit will share Indigenous knowledge and tradition and hopes to attract domestic and international visitors.

TELUS Spark Centre expects its project to attract over 19,000 visitors by 2023.

“Tourists will be enthralled by the powerful storytelling in this new digital immersion experience at Spark, as they explore culturally, learn and grow,” said Mary Anne Moser, president and CEO of TELUS Spark Science Centre.

“The project is led by Indigenous artists and will engage broad audiences in Indigenous ways of knowing. And the story is spectacular! We are grateful for the financial support to bring together a team with such talent, creativity and perspective.”

The federal minister for Prairies Economic Development Canada said Alberta’s tourism sector was hard-hit by the pandemic but a wave of domestic and international visitors is now expected.

“These Investments in Alberta’s Indigenous tourism sector will strengthen resiliency among Indigenous tourism operators and advance reconciliation as they proudly share traditional Indigenous knowledge and culture with visitors from across Canada and aground the globe,” said Daniel Vandal.

The federal government said, prior to the pandemic, Indigenous tourism was one of Canada’s and Alberta’s largest and fastest-growing tourism niche sectors worth an estimated $166.2 million.

