Crime

Second-degree murder charge laid in southeast Edmonton homicide

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted March 9, 2022 12:30 pm
EPS generic vehicle stock photo Edmonton police vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle. Global News

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with a homicide in southeast Edmonton last month.

On Feb. 24, 52-year-old Camille Joseph Houle was found dead at a home in the area of 79 Street and 79 Avenue in the King Edward Park neighbourhood.

Read more: Suspicious death in southeast Edmonton last week ruled a homicide

An autopsy completed last week determined Houle died as a result of blunt force trauma and stab wounds.

On March 4, John Phillip Sullivan, of Edmonton, was charged with second-degree murder.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
