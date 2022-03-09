Second-degree murder charge laid in southeast Edmonton homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with a homicide in southeast Edmonton last month.

On Feb. 24, 52-year-old Camille Joseph Houle was found dead at a home in the area of 79 Street and 79 Avenue in the King Edward Park neighbourhood.

An autopsy completed last week determined Houle died as a result of blunt force trauma and stab wounds.

On March 4, John Phillip Sullivan, of Edmonton, was charged with second-degree murder.