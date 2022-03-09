Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick says 16 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted March 9, 2022 12:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Parents, students and educators prepare for lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in N.B. schools' Parents, students and educators prepare for lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in N.B. schools
Students across New Brunswick are out of class this week for March Break. And when they return, things are going to be a little different. Masks, social distancing and self-isolation will no longer be required in the school system. Travis Fortnum takes a look.

New Brunswick is reporting 98 active COVID-19 hospitalizations, as the number of patients receiving intensive care increases.

There are 16 people in ICU with COVID-19, up by four in the past day.

Of those, six people are on a ventilator.

Hospital occupancy for COVID-19-designated care is at 90 per cent across the province, while ICUs are at 69 per cent.

Read more: COVID-19: What precautions stay in schools when New Brunswick lifts restrictions?

According to the provincial dashboard, there are now 579 health staff isolating after testing positive for the virus. This includes 179 Vitalité staff, 312 Horizon staff and 88 extra mural staff with Ambulance New Brunswick.

Trending Stories

The province also reported 342 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and another 498 self-reported rapid test positives.

Story continues below advertisement

There are an estimated 3,857 confirmed active cases.

Meanwhile, the province has surpassed 40,000 rapid test positives since Jan. 5 this year. Though, the province notes the total number of 40,374 may not be accurate since the results are self-reported.

More than 50.5 per cent of the eligible population has now received a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 93 per cent of those aged five and older have received at least one dose, and 87.3 per cent received at least two doses.

Click to play video: 'Parents, students and educators prepare for lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in N.B. schools' Parents, students and educators prepare for lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in N.B. schools
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagNew Brunswick covid tagCanada covid news tagNB covid update tagnb cases today tagNB covid hospitals tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers