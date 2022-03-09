Ontario COVID numbers: 751 people in hospital, 241 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 751 people in hospital with COVID on Wednesday, with 241 in intensive care units.

This is down by 28 hospitalizations and a decrease of five in ICUs since the previous day. Last Wednesday, there were 847 hospitalizations with 273 in ICU.

The province recently began distinguishing between those who were admitted to hospital directly because of COVID, and those who were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus.

Of the 751 people in hospital with COVID-19, 46 per cent of them were admitted because of the virus, while 54 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the 241 people in ICUs with the virus, 82 per cent were admitted because of COVID, while 18 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 1,947 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,117,439.

Of the 1,947 new cases recorded, the data showed 207 were unvaccinated people, 36 were partially vaccinated people, 1,579 were fully vaccinated people. For 125 people the vaccination status was unknown.

The death toll in the province has risen to 12,618 as 27 more virus-related deaths were added. Wednesday’s report indicated 20 of the deaths occurred within the last 30 days while seven of the deaths occurred more than a month ago.

There are a total of 1,088,615 recoveries, which is around 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,951 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 90.7 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 92.7 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 54.6 per cent — more than 7 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 54.9 per cent with 29.6 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 13,764 doses in the last day.

The government said 17,571 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 5,826 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 10.9 per cent.

