Woman allegedly pepper-sprayed by catalytic converter thieves in New Westminster, B.C.

A woman is recovering after two suspects allegedly pepper-sprayed her after stealing the catalytic converter from her vehicle in New Westminster, B.C.

According to police, the woman went to check out a noise in her driveway in the 900 block of Chester Street on March 3, and found the two suspects. They sprayed her and fled the area in a black truck.

“Officers arrived on scene and began collecting evidence and canvassing for CCTV footage,” said Acting Sgt. Andrew Leaver in a Tuesday news release.

“If anyone knows about catalytic converter thefts in the city, please get in touch with an officer.”

The New Westminster Police Department said catalytic converter thefts have increased in the city with the value of the precious metals contained inside, such as platinum, palladium and cadmium.

Catalytic converters are part of the exhaust system in vehicles.

Anyone who witnesses a catalytic converter theft in progress is encouraged to call 911. No suspect description in this incident was provided by police on Tuesday.

