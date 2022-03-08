Menu

Crime

Woman allegedly pepper-sprayed by catalytic converter thieves in New Westminster, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted March 8, 2022 10:13 pm
Catalytic converter on a vehicle View image in full screen
Catalytic converters are an exhaust emission control device made up of a variety of precious metals, including platinum, palladium and cadmium. Global News

A woman is recovering after two suspects allegedly pepper-sprayed her after stealing the catalytic converter from her vehicle in New Westminster, B.C.

According to police, the woman went to check out a noise in her driveway in the 900 block of Chester Street on March 3, and found the two suspects. They sprayed her and fled the area in a black truck.

“Officers arrived on scene and began collecting evidence and canvassing for CCTV footage,” said Acting Sgt. Andrew Leaver in a Tuesday news release.

“If anyone knows about catalytic converter thefts in the city, please get in touch with an officer.”

Read more: New Westminster police search for youth suspects after teen allegedly robbed at knifepoint

The New Westminster Police Department said catalytic converter thefts have increased in the city with the value of the precious metals contained inside, such as platinum, palladium and cadmium.

Catalytic converters are part of the exhaust system in vehicles.

Anyone who witnesses a catalytic converter theft in progress is encouraged to call 911. No suspect description in this incident was provided by police on Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Loophole in anti-metal theft law excludes catalytic converters' Loophole in anti-metal theft law excludes catalytic converters
Loophole in anti-metal theft law excludes catalytic converters – Nov 3, 2021
