International Women’s Day brings national Airbnb award for Alberta woman

There’s plenty to celebrate this International Women’s Day for one southern Alberta woman. She’s receiving some national recognition for her small business while serving as a strong voice for sustainability.

Both are connected to a tiny house that Jackie Skrypnek designed in her backyard in Cochrane.

“The roof overhangs are measured so that they block the south sun, so it doesn’t overheat in the summer,” Skrypnek said. “In the winter, when the sun is lower, it comes right in and it really warms the place up.”

The focus on environmentally-friendly design continues inside the structure.

“We tried to use natural materials and some of them are reclaimed materials,” Skrypnek said. “The floor is an earthen floor that we made with Medicine Hat clay and sand.”

Skrypnek rents out the tiny house for short-term stays through Airbnb, with the vacation rental service marking International Women’s Day by naming her its top Canadian female host.

“It’s crazy, yeah, I’m super surprised and really happy.”

Airbnb presented the award based on the high number of rave reviews from Skrypnek’s guests.

Those guests are surrounded by signs of Skrypnek’s commitment to sustainability.

“A little greenhouse, passive solar design,” Skrypnek said. “To really extend our growing season a little bit and get things like tomatoes and basil and cucumbers, just a little more food growing for a little bit longer.”

Skrypnek promotes that message as one of the leaders of a project aimed at getting more people in Cochrane involved in sustainable growing.

“We aim to build a passive solar design community greenhouse,” Srypnek said. “A big space where people take ideas and lessons home, to get more of a culture of food growing in our area.”

As she spreads her message on the benefits of sustainability, Skrypnek has a lot of celebrate.

“We are starting to hear more women’s voices on the environmental issues that were seeing,” Skrypnek said. “As women get more of a voice, the earth is also getting more of a voice.”