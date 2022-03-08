Kitchener honoured after reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 20%

The City of Kitchener says it been honoured after exceeding a target and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 20 per cent over 2016 levels.

The city says it has been recognized for reaching the final milestone of Partners for Climate Protection (PCP) program, which is a network of over 450 municipalities from across Canada which have committed to protecting the climate by making a major reduction of GHG.

“I’m extremely proud of the efforts by city council and staff over numerous years to attain the fifth and final level of the Partners for Climate Action program by both exceeding our emission goals and doing so quicker than expected,” Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic stated.

“Our early completion of this goal recognizes our community’s desire to be ambitious when it comes to climate action and that Council and staff are fully committed to meaningfully pursue our new shared objectives within the Transform Waterloo Region plan.”

The city says the reduction not only helped the environment but also created $2.88 million in annual cost savings

The next step will be a tough task as the city will look to reduce carbon emission levels by 50 per cent per resident by 2030 and by 80 per cent by 2050, which are the stated goals of the Transform Waterloo Region plan.

