New Brunswick is reporting another COVID-19 related death on Tuesday.

That brings the total in the province to 312 since the start of the pandemic.

The province’s online dashboard shows the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital has declined by one since Monday to 99.

But there are three more of those patients in intensive care for a total of 12 — including five on a ventilator.

