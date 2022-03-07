Menu

Canada

Durham Regional Police investigating drive-by shooting in Pickering

By Ladna Mohamed Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 2:01 pm
DRPS investigating daylight drive-by shooting. View image in full screen
DRPS investigating daylight drive-by shooting. Global News

Durham-area police are investigating a daylight drive-by shooting that happened on Sunday.

Officers were called to reports of an armed person in the Altona Road and Finch Avenue area of Pickering around 2:30pm Sunday.

A 35-year-old man was found on a driveway unconscious from gunshot wounds.

Read more: 27-year-old man found dead inside Ajax home after shooting

Police say the suspect’s vehicle was found burned in Scarborough.

“It’s been sent to forensic investigative services for further analysis,” explains Chris Bovie, the director of communications for the police force.

He adds the investigation is ongoing.

The victim was taken to a Toronto trauma centre with non-life threatening injuries.

Those who contact police with any tips may be may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

