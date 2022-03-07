Durham Regional Police investigating drive-by shooting in Pickering

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Durham-area police are investigating a daylight drive-by shooting that happened on Sunday.

Officers were called to reports of an armed person in the Altona Road and Finch Avenue area of Pickering around 2:30pm Sunday.

A 35-year-old man was found on a driveway unconscious from gunshot wounds.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle was found burned in Scarborough.

“It’s been sent to forensic investigative services for further analysis,” explains Chris Bovie, the director of communications for the police force.

He adds the investigation is ongoing.

The victim was taken to a Toronto trauma centre with non-life threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Those who contact police with any tips may be may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.