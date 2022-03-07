Driver killed after vehicle, train collide near Waldron, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

A man was killed Sunday after a collision between a train and a vehicle.

Melville RCMP said the collision happened around 4:45 p.m. Sunday on Highway 9 east of Waldron, Sask., where the railroad tracks cross the highway.

The driver of the vehicle, a 65-year-old man from the Ochapowace Nation, was declared dead at the scene.

Police have not released his name, but said his family has been notified.

Three youth in the vehicle were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries. Police did not say how serious the injuries were or had an update on their condition.

No one on the train reported any injuries, police said.

The highway was closed during the initial investigation into the crash. It has since re-opened to traffic.

Police have not released any other details at this time as they continue to investigate.

Waldron is roughly 175 kilometres northeast of Regina.

