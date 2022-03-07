Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

B.C. gas prices keep rising, adding more pressure on struggling travel sector

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 12:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Longer term impact of soaring fuel prices, with increased pain at Lower Mainland pumps' Longer term impact of soaring fuel prices, with increased pain at Lower Mainland pumps
The conflict in Ukraine is once again being reflected immediately in B.C. by the volatile price at the pump. Another record was set at many Lower Mainland gas stations Sunday, and does not bode well for those in the travel sector struggling to recover from the pandemic. Grace Ke reports.

Skyrocketing fuel prices are adding more pressure on B.C.’s already struggling travel sector as it’s trying to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prices at the pumps in Metro Vancouver hit 209.9, as the cost continues to climb.

Now, as residents prepare to travel over spring break or look forward to summer vacations, experts are warning that airline prices may have to go up 15 to 20 per cent to accommodate for the pandemic pressures and now the rising cost of fuel.

“What’s going to happen is the airlines can’t charge more for a ticket that they’ve already sold so they’re just going to have to eat that cost,” Jim Scott, managing director of the Royal Pacific Consulting Group, told Global News.

“What they might do is consolidate flights so that the flights are fuller, so you may see some people getting notifications in the mail that their flights have been changed, so that they can get the passenger load factor up higher so they can offset their higher costs.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Gas prices continue to hit new records. Here’s how to save at the pump

Click to play video: 'Rising gas prices hurt charities' Rising gas prices hurt charities
Rising gas prices hurt charities

BC Ferries told Global News it has no plans to raise prices amid the surging fuel costs, although it did implement a one per cent fuel surcharge on tickets on March 1.

There have also been calls for the B.C. government to step in and cap the prices at the pump but Premier John Horgan said last week that while the province is monitoring the situation closely, there are no plans to do anything at this time.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Gas Prices tagMetro Vancouver gas prices tagGas prices BC tagLower Mainland gas prices taggas prices record tagBC gas prices record tagGas prices BC record taggas prices record high tagGas prices travel tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers