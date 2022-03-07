Police issue boating ban on Thames River in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., say a boating ban is now in effect for all portions of the Thames River within the City of London due to hazardous water levels.

The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority issued a bulletin at roughly 7 a.m. Monday stating that the river within the city had reached boating ban levels and that police could implement one.

The ban was issued by police at roughly 9 a.m. and police said the ban will “remain in place until river levels have receded to safer levels.”

It is unclear when that is expected to happen, but the UTRCA said it will send email notifications to police and the London Fire Department “when river levels recede below boating ban threshold levels.”

Story continues below advertisement

CITY OF LONDON BOATING BAN

Today, police were notified that water levels have reached a hazardous point and as a result there is an immediate boating ban on all portions of the Thames River in the city of London. Thames River water level information — https://t.co/yf56ksB7jH — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) March 7, 2022