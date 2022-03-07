Menu

Canada

Police issue boating ban on Thames River in London, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted March 7, 2022 12:38 pm
london ontario thames View image in full screen
The Thames River, looking east from the area of Wonderland Road and Riverside Drive. Liny Lamberink / 980 CFPL

Police in London, Ont., say a boating ban is now in effect for all portions of the Thames River within the City of London due to hazardous water levels.

The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority issued a bulletin at roughly 7 a.m. Monday stating that the river within the city had reached boating ban levels and that police could implement one.

Read more: Campaign launched for at-risk reptile program after provincial funding stopped: UTRCA

The ban was issued by police at roughly 9 a.m. and police said the ban will “remain in place until river levels have receded to safer levels.”

It is unclear when that is expected to happen, but the UTRCA said it will send email notifications to police and the London Fire Department “when river levels recede below boating ban threshold levels.”

