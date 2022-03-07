COVID-19: Peterborough reports 122 active cases, nearly 55% have 3rd vaccine dose

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported 17 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to data released Monday morning.

The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker, issued at 11:45 a.m., reported the following data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Deaths: 61 since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since March 4.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 17 since the March 4 update.

PCR lab-confirmed active cases: 122 — down from 157 reported on March 4. The health unit notes the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 5,715 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday afternoon reported eight inpatients with COVID-19. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

The health unit on Monday reported 213 cumulative hospitalized cases (unchanged) since the pandemic’s beginning and 35 cases (unchanged) have been admitted to an intensive care unit since March 2020.

Resolved cases: 52 more since March 4. The 5,532 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 96.7 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Clinics/testing: The health unit updates its list of clinics on its website offering first, second and third vaccine doses for youth ages 12 to 17 and to adults and first doses for children aged five to 11. Walk-ins are available for any eligible age or dose at the Healthy Planet Arena in Peterborough.

Walk-in clinics will be also be held every Wednesday in March at the Peterborough Public Library from noon to 6 p.m. for first, second and booster doses. Residents eligible for a fourth dose can walk in.

All other sites require appointments to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Vaccination: Daily updates are posted on the COVID-19 tracker. Of note, 331,218 doses have been administered since Jan. 26, 2021.

Eligible residents (ages five and up): 87.2 per cent have one dose; 83.9 per cent have two doses and 54.6 per cent have three doses.

87.2 per cent have one dose; 83.9 per cent have two doses and 54.6 per cent have three doses. Adults (age 18 and up): 90 per cent have one dose; 88 per cent have two doses and 61.9 per cent have three doses.

90 per cent have one dose; 88 per cent have two doses and 61.9 per cent have three doses. Youth (ages five to 11): 55.9 per cent have one dose and 35.9 per cent have two doses.

55.9 per cent have one dose and 35.9 per cent have two doses. Youth (ages 12 to 17): 83.3 per cent have one dose, 80.2 per cent have two doses and 13 per cent have three doses.

83.3 per cent have one dose, 80.2 per cent have two doses and 13 per cent have three doses. Doses: 123,500 residents have received a first dose while 118,800 have received two doses and 77,27 have received a third (booster) dose.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.

Rapid antigen tests: 18 pharmacies and grocery retailers in Peterborough and one pharmacy each in Lakefield, Norwood and Keene are offering kits. Visit the government’s website for updated availability.

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported Monday. An outbreak at a congregate living facility in Peterborough (No. 25) was reported resolved.

On Monday morning, Lionel Towns, executive director at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough, reported one of the home’s two outbreaks — Riverside 3 Home — will be declared resolved later Monday. Initially declared on Feb. 17, the outbreak had nine resident cases at its peak.

“Thank you to our staff who have once again proven how important it is to detect, report, respond to, and contain, positive cases,” he said. “Decreasing PCR testing may result in fewer ‘official’ cases, but it does nothing to protect peoples’ health and understates the level of transmission in our community.”

Active outbreaks:

Princess Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared March 3, the home reported three residents in the Enriched Care area of the home tested positive for COVID-19.

in Peterborough: Declared March 3, the home reported three residents in the Enriched Care area of the home tested positive for COVID-19. Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Outbreak declared Feb. 24 in the Riverside 1 Special Care home area. On Monday morning, the home reported the outbreak had six active resident cases.

in Peterborough: Outbreak declared Feb. 24 in the Riverside 1 Special Care home area. On Monday morning, the home reported the outbreak had six active resident cases. Pleasant Meadow Manor long-term care in Norwood: Declared Feb. 22.

long-term care in Norwood: Declared Feb. 22. Congregate living facility (No. 26) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 20.

There have been 942 cases (one more since March 4) associated with 109 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 81 cases in the past 30 days and seven cases over the past seven days.

