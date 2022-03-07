Ontario COVID numbers: 693 people in hospital, 249 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 693 people in hospital with COVID on Monday with 249 in intensive care units.

This is up by 9 hospitalizations and an increase of two for ICUs since the previous day, though officials noted not all hospitals reported updated figures due to the weekend.

Last Monday, there were 849 hospitalizations with 279 in ICU.

The province recently began distinguishing between those who were admitted to hospital directly because of COVID, and those who were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus.

Those figures aren’t updated on Mondays due to incomplete data reporting from hospitals over the weekend.

However, latest figures from last week show roughly 47 per cent of those hospitalized with COVID were admitted for other reasons. Of those in intensive care with the virus, roughly 20 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 1,074 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,114,284.

Of the 1,074 new cases recorded, the data showed 146 were unvaccinated people, 38 were partially vaccinated people, 827 were fully vaccinated people. For 63 people the vaccination status was unknown.

The death toll in the province has risen to 12,574 as four more virus-related deaths were added.

According to Monday’s report, three of the deaths occurred over the past month with one death from over a month ago.

There are a total of 1,085,011 recoveries, which is around 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,365 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 90.7 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 92.7 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 54.5 per cent — more than 7 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

Story continues below advertisement

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 55 per cent with 29.4 per cent who are now fully vaccinated.

The province administered 6,281 doses in the last day.

The government said 9,447 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 3,374 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 11.8 per cent.

Advertisement