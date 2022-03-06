Menu

Crime

Hamilton police search for suspects after shot fired at central mountain home

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted March 6, 2022 11:01 am
Police are searching for three suspects after shots were fired at a home on Hamilton's central mountain. View image in full screen
Police are searching for three suspects after shots were fired at a home on Hamilton's central mountain. Global News

Police are searching for three suspects after a shot was fired at a home on Hamilton’s central mountain in broad daylight.

Hamilton police say that at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, a shot was fired at a home in the area of Franklin Road and East 22nd Street, near Mohawk Road and Upper Wentworth Street.

Investigators say a single bullet was fired at the upper level of the house.

No one was injured as a result of the shooting, but police say they’re treating it as a targeted incident.

SIU investigating police-involved shooting which killed driver in Mount Hope

Police seek three suspects: a man with a thin build wearing a blue coat with the hood up and dark pants; another man with a thin build wearing dark clothing; and a woman with a medium build and dark hair.

Police are looking for security camera footage. Anyone with information can call investigators at 905-546-3851 or 905-546-8927, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

