World

China coal mine collapse leaves 14 workers dead

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 6, 2022 8:23 am
File - XIAOYI, Dec. 17, 2021 Rescuers work at the site of a flooded coal mine in Duxigou Village, Xiaoyi City, north China's Shanxi Province, Dec, 17, 2021. View image in full screen
File - XIAOYI, Dec. 17, 2021 Rescuers work at the site of a flooded coal mine in Duxigou Village, Xiaoyi City, north China's Shanxi Province, Dec, 17, 2021. Credit Image: © Cao Yang/Xinhua via ZUMA Press)

Fourteen workers who were trapped when a coal mine in southwest China collapsed 10 days ago had died, media reported Sunday.

A rescue operation finished Sunday noon after the bodies of the miners were retrieved, state-owned Xinhua News Agency said.

Read more: Officials mum on abduction of Canadian-Chinese tycoon in 2017

The workers were trapped after the roof of a shaft at Sanhe Shunxun coal mine in Guizhou province collapsed on Feb. 25.

The rescue operation was challenging because the roof caved in about 3 kilometers (1.9 miles) from the entrance of the mine, and the collapsed area was considerably large, media reported.

Further investigation into the cause of the accident was underway.

China’s coal mines are among the world’s deadliest, regularly suffering explosions and gas leaks despite repeated safety crackdowns.

Click to play video: 'Coal mine collapses in northern China, killing at least 21 miners' Coal mine collapses in northern China, killing at least 21 miners
Coal mine collapses in northern China, killing at least 21 miners – Jan 13, 2019
© 2022 The Canadian Press
