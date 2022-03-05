Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

“Alberta Stands with Ukraine”: Rogers Place lights up in yellow and blue

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted March 5, 2022 9:25 pm
The colours of the Ukraine flag were shown at Rogers Place Mar. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
The colours of the Ukraine flag were shown at Rogers Place Mar. 5, 2022. Global News

Rogers Place was decked out in yellow and blue, the colours of the Ukraine flag, as the Oilers took on the Canadiens Saturday.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress Alberta Provincial Council is hosting an “Alberta Stands with Ukraine” week at Rogers place.

The Ukraine national anthem rung out through the arena, performed the Axios Men’s Ensemble.

Read more: ‘Putin is coming’: A family’s escape from Ukraine

Tenor Tim Sousa told CHED’s Reid Wilkins it’s a huge honour to be able to showcase the strength of Ukrainian Canadians on such a platform.

“We’re just very honoured to lend our voices and our gifts to not only show support for those in Ukraine but also to lend a voice to the issues and what’s going on there,“ said Sousa.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
The Axios Men’s Ensemble performs the Ukrainian national anthem at Rogers Place Mar. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
The Axios Men’s Ensemble performs the Ukrainian national anthem at Rogers Place Mar. 5, 2022. Global News

“Our Ukrainian community in Canada is a testament to the strength of the roots of the Ukrainian people. We’ve been able to hold to our customs and traditions, our faith and it’s a legacy … the strength of the Ukrainian people.”

Read more: Young Ukrainian volunteer killed delivering aid to dog shelter near Kyiv: ‘She was a hero’

Messages of support from Oilers alumni were broadcast and many in the crowd donned Ukraine’s national colours.

A similar program will take place when the Capitals come to town Wednesday.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton Oilers tagoilers tagRogers Place tagukraine rally tagAlberta Stands with Ukraine tagAxios Men's Ensemble tagOilers Ukraine tagUkraine rally Rogers Place tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers