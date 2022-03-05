“Alberta Stands with Ukraine”: Rogers Place lights up in yellow and blue

Send this page to someone via email

Rogers Place was decked out in yellow and blue, the colours of the Ukraine flag, as the Oilers took on the Canadiens Saturday.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress Alberta Provincial Council is hosting an “Alberta Stands with Ukraine” week at Rogers place.

The Ukraine national anthem rung out through the arena, performed the Axios Men’s Ensemble.

Tenor Tim Sousa told CHED’s Reid Wilkins it’s a huge honour to be able to showcase the strength of Ukrainian Canadians on such a platform.

“We’re just very honoured to lend our voices and our gifts to not only show support for those in Ukraine but also to lend a voice to the issues and what’s going on there,“ said Sousa.

View image in full screen The Axios Men’s Ensemble performs the Ukrainian national anthem at Rogers Place Mar. 5, 2022. Global News

“Our Ukrainian community in Canada is a testament to the strength of the roots of the Ukrainian people. We’ve been able to hold to our customs and traditions, our faith and it’s a legacy … the strength of the Ukrainian people.”

Messages of support from Oilers alumni were broadcast and many in the crowd donned Ukraine’s national colours.

A similar program will take place when the Capitals come to town Wednesday.