Canada

Snowmobile crash in the Beauce leaves one dead: Quebec provincial police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 5, 2022 4:16 pm
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) say the victim, who was in their forties and lived in the Beauce region, was declared dead at the hospital. View image in full screen
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) say the victim, who was in their forties and lived in the Beauce region, was declared dead at the hospital. Sûreté du Québec (SQ)/file

Authorities say a snowmobiler is dead after a middle-of-the-night ride went wrong.

Quebec provincial police say a fellow rider who was with the victim called first responders at around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokeswoman Sgt. Hélène Nepton says the snowmobile driver, who was alone on board, was transported to hospital from a trail in Saint-Theophile, a municipality about 130 kilometres south of Quebec City.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Immunocompromised Quebecers say they have been ‘forgotten’ by government

The snowmobiler, who was in their forties and lived in the Beauce region municipality, was declared dead at the hospital.

Nepton says the victim’s companion, who was riding ahead, turned back at one point to discover the other had swerved.

Provincial police say a collision investigation specialist is on site to glean more about the circumstances of the crash.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
