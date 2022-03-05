Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia gas prices hit new record, up 8.7 cents after interrupter invoked

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted March 5, 2022 9:10 am
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia invokes interrupter clause as gas prices soar' Nova Scotia invokes interrupter clause as gas prices soar
WATCH: If you need fuel, you may wish you'd filled up on Friday. Prices reached record highs overnight, but the utility and review board is invoking its interrupter clause again and experts warn the hikes might not be done.

The Nova Scotia Utilities and Review Board has invoked the interrupter clause to raise gas prices overnight once again.

Pump prices are up 8.7 cents for gasoline with Nova Scotians now paying 175.3 cents per litre for self-serve regular minimum.

This comes just a day after gas prices rose by more than 10 cents per litre to a new record high on Friday.

Diesel was up 17.2 cents on Friday and rose by another 6.4 cents on Saturday to 190.1 cents per litre.

Read more: N.S. invoking interrupter clause after just raising gas prices by 10 cents

The NSUARB gave a heads up that pump prices would change overnight on Friday, but the amount was unknown.

Story continues below advertisement

“This change is necessary due to significant shifts in the market prices of gasoline and diesel oil,” it said.

Gas prices across the country are soaring as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine puts even greater pressure on an already-surging oil price environment.

Trending Stories

The high demand for oil combined with a shortage of supply has been pushing oil prices, and consequently gas prices, up for weeks.

Read more: Canadian gas prices set to soar this weekend amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

The last time the NSUARB invoked the interrupter according to its schedule was Feb. 22 for diesel, when it went up by 6.5 cents, and Dec. 1 for gasoline when it went down by 7.5 cents.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the board, the last time the interrupter was invoked to raise the cost of gasoline was Sept. 2, 2017.

A PDF from the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board shows a schedule of when it invoked the interrupter to change pump prices. Read it here. View image in full screen
A PDF from the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board shows a schedule of when it invoked the interrupter to change pump prices. Read it here. nsuarb.novascotia.ca

Pump prices for gas were 131.7 cents per litre at the end of August, 43.6 cents less than the current 175.3 minimum.

Prices are even higher elsewhere in the province. In Cape Breton, the self-serve regular minimum for gas has risen to 177.5 cents and the price of diesel is now 192.1 cents.

— with files from Alex Cooke

Click to play video: 'Gas prices top $2.00 per litre in some parts of Metro Vancouver' Gas prices top $2.00 per litre in some parts of Metro Vancouver
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Gas Prices tagCanada gas prices tagNSUARB tagNova Scotia gas taggas interrupter tagNS gas prices tagHalifax gas cost tagHalifax pump price tagNova Scotia interrupter tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers