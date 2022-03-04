Canada’s only Indigenous flight school remains resilient after fire

Send this page to someone via email

Joseph Akulujuk comes from Pangnirtung, Nunavut, a community that’s a half-hour’s flight north of Iqaluit.

He enrolled at First Nations Technical Institute to become a pilot.

The technical institute in Tyendinaga offers the only training program for Indigenous pilots in Canada.

“My mom told me that there has been no one else that has come from there and has become a pilot,” said Akulujuk, referring to his hometown.

Those plans came to an abrupt halt after a fire broke out at Mohawk Airport on Feb. 24.

The fire completely destroyed a hangar at Mohawk Airport, and all 13 planes that were inside were used by First Nations Technical Institute.

Jo-Anne Tabobandung, the dean of aviation at First Nations Technical Institute, says it’s been a difficult week for the school and its students.

“We had to first grieve our loss. We’ve had some condolence ceremonies conducted by Elders, just so we can accept what happened and we’re ready to move on,” said Tabobandung.

In order to keep the aviation program running, the school’s administration has quickly adapted to the new circumstances.

“In the interim, we’re trying to get some of the students moving ahead with their training. We have reached out, and we have students flying right now actually,” said Tabobandung.

“They’re set up in Cornwall and Kingston, they’ve offered to help support some of our students and our training.”

The quick action by the school means Akulujuk’s dreams of returning home as a pilot are still alive.

“I want one of my first flights up there, as a pilot, I want one of them with my family on there. To make them proud,” said Akulujuk.

First Nations Technical Institute does plan to rebuild the hangar.