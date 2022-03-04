Ice fishing shelter removal deadlines approaching soon: Saskatchewan government

Send this page to someone via email

The government of Saskatchewan is reminding anglers to remove their ice fishing shacks over the next few weeks as ice-fishing season will soon come to a close in the province.

The deadline to remove shelters south of Highway 16 is March 15, while shelters north of Highway 16 are expected to be removed by March 31.

“Spring weather is unpredictable and it can be easy to overestimate how much time you have to safely remove your ice shelter,” the government stated in a release on Friday.

“Every year, shelters end up abandoned on the melting ice, posing a danger to boaters, water skiers and others enjoying our lakes. Leftover debris can also wash up on shore, causing litter and potential environmental hazards.”

The government noted that anglers are responsible for removing ice fishing structures from ice surfaces and must transport shelters away, along with litter and leftover debris.

Shacks that are not moved away may result in the owner’s prosecution. The owner’s shelter and other items may be confiscated, the government added.

“All shelters require the owner’s complete name, address and phone number marked clearly on the outside, in letters that are at least 2.5 cm high.”

People are also asked to be careful when removing ice fishing shacks and to check for ice thickness and strength with fluctuating temperatures expected over the next few weeks.

