World

CBC, CNN will suspend reporting in Russia as journalists at risk of jail

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 4, 2022 5:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau to meet with European allies to discuss further response to Russia-Ukraine conflict' Trudeau to meet with European allies to discuss further response to Russia-Ukraine conflict
WATCH: Trudeau to meet with European allies to discuss further response to Russia-Ukraine conflict

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp said on Friday it had temporarily suspended its reporting from the ground in Russia, citing a new law that could mean jail for those found to be intentionally spreading “fake” news.

“The CBC is very concerned about new legislation passed in Russia, which appears to criminalize independent reporting on the current situation in Ukraine and Russia,” it said in a statement posted online.

CNN will also stop broadcasting in Russia, the news channel said on Friday.

“CNN will stop broadcasting in Russia while we continue to evaluate the situation and our next steps moving forward,” a spokesperson said.

Bloomberg News will also suspend the works of its journalists in Russia, according to the media outlet, given concerns over the new law as well.

Story continues below advertisement

— More to come.

