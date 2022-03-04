CBC, CNN will suspend reporting in Russia as journalists at risk of jail

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp said on Friday it had temporarily suspended its reporting from the ground in Russia, citing a new law that could mean jail for those found to be intentionally spreading “fake” news.

“The CBC is very concerned about new legislation passed in Russia, which appears to criminalize independent reporting on the current situation in Ukraine and Russia,” it said in a statement posted online.

CNN will also stop broadcasting in Russia, the news channel said on Friday.

“CNN will stop broadcasting in Russia while we continue to evaluate the situation and our next steps moving forward,” a spokesperson said.

Bloomberg News will also suspend the works of its journalists in Russia, according to the media outlet, given concerns over the new law as well.

