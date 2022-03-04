Gas prices in Metro Vancouver now over $2 a litre

Send this page to someone via email

Gas prices in Metro Vancouver have now reached a milestone, tipping over $2 per litre in many areas.

Meanwhile, prices are forecasted to remain at record highs, increasing transportation and delivery costs that are being passed on to already struggling businesses.

“Trucks bring us everything we eat and use so guess what? Our price of stuff is going to go up, too,” Kris Sims of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation said Thursday.

Good morning, it happened. This is Annacis Island in #DeltaBC this AM. A few cents less in other cities, but it comes as fuel prices forecast to remain at record highs. ⛽️ @GlobalBC @CKNW pic.twitter.com/vFiEtOBGlb — Andrea Macpherson (@AMacOnAir) March 4, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

1:42 High gas prices driving consumer costs higher High gas prices driving consumer costs higher

The B.C. government is vowing to take action against record-breaking gas prices, but says freezing carbon tax increases or capping gas prices aren’t on the table.

Premier John Horgan took questions on the soaring price at the pumps at a press conference Thursday.

He said they will continue to monitor the situation and will make sure companies are not gouging consumers when filling up their vehicles.