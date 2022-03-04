Menu

Economy

Gas prices in Metro Vancouver now over $2 a litre

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 4, 2022 1:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Gas prices in Metro Vancouver tip over $2 a litre' Gas prices in Metro Vancouver tip over $2 a litre
Gas prices in the Metro Vancouver region have tipped over $2 a litre in many areas. Andrea Macpherson has the latest on the situation and how these high prices might affect transportation needs.

Gas prices in Metro Vancouver have now reached a milestone, tipping over $2 per litre in many areas.

Meanwhile, prices are forecasted to remain at record highs, increasing transportation and delivery costs that are being passed on to already struggling businesses.

“Trucks bring us everything we eat and use so guess what? Our price of stuff is going to go up, too,” Kris Sims of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation said Thursday.

Click to play video: 'High gas prices driving consumer costs higher' High gas prices driving consumer costs higher
High gas prices driving consumer costs higher

Read more: ‘Everything is going up right now’ — B.C.’s high gas costs driving consumer costs higher

The B.C. government is vowing to take action against record-breaking gas prices, but says freezing carbon tax increases or capping gas prices aren’t on the table.

Premier John Horgan took questions on the soaring price at the pumps at a press conference Thursday.

He said they will continue to monitor the situation and will make sure companies are not gouging consumers when filling up their vehicles.

