Traffic

HSR seeks to bring on more women bus operators during March recruitment effort

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 3, 2022 11:19 pm
Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) is recruiting bus operators during the month of March 2022.
Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) is recruiting bus operators during the month of March 2022.

Hamilton’s transit agency is set to acknowledge international women’s day with a recruitment drive encouraging more female drivers to get behind the wheel.

On Tuesday, Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) will host a virtual information session amid it’s prime recruiting season for operators with a focus on women pursuing a career in transit.

“We need operators behind the wheel that are really representative of the community that we serve and the passengers that we carry,” HSR Director of Transit Maureen Cosyn Heath told 900 CHML’s Hamilton Today.

“We’re trying to help women out there realize that careers in transit can be very fulfilling and rewarding.”

She says about 30 per cent of the agency’s current operators are women.

Tuesday’s event is open to everyone but will focus on women’s experiences in the transit industry and at HSR and the training involved.

“It really is a panel of people that are front line that have done the job that are very willing to answer the sort of frequently asked (question),” Cosyn Heath said.

The virtual information session on the 8th will be available to all on YouTube from 1:30 to 2:30 and is open to everyone.

HSR’s recruitment season runs from the 3rd of March to the 23rd of March.

