Saskatchewan residents concerned about impacts to affordability

Affordability has become top of mind for more and more Canadians this year as inflation and living costs continue to rise across Canada.

However, it’s people that live in the Prairies who feel most concerned about the jump in prices in areas like groceries and gas.

On Wednesday night, there were lineups at Regina petrol stations as people stopped by to fuel up their vehicles and jerry cans before prices go up.

“It’s ridiculous, really. The prices are insane,” said Nicole Kostiuk who spoke to Global News while she filled up her vehicle. “I’ve joked about getting a bike.”

Fuel costs jumped to nearly $1.60 at some Saskatchewan pumps on Thursday as experts say another increase could happen soon.

It has caused some residents like Jason Bruce of White City, Sask., to make adjustments such as finding other transportation options.

Global News interviewed Bruce while he was fueling up a hatchback car on Wednesday night in Regina. He said this vehicle was one he decided to purchase because of climbing gas prices.

“I drive a truck and have to commute to my job, but I actually had to buy a car, so this is my first time filling it up,” explained Bruce.

“I went from spending $650 a month (on gas) to forcing me to buying a car because it’s cheaper for me to own two vehicles and pay for another registration than to spend this much money on gas.

“I’m used to driving a truck, but it’s what (gas prices) have forced me to do. I have to budget myself now.”

Earlier this week, results from a new Angus Reid Institute poll suggested Prairie residents are some of the most concerned in the country when it comes to affordability and the state of the economy.

About 36 per cent of the survey’s participants say they have too much debt. That figure was found to be highest among those who live on the prairies with 51 per cent being from Saskatchewan.

In addition, only 39 per cent of respondents from Saskatchewan would likely be capable of managing an expense over $1,000, according to the poll.

Jason Childs, an associate professor of economics at the University of Regina, said it isn’t new to hear that a large portion of people are not prepared to deal with an unexpected high expense, but he added that seeing the number this high is a little unsettling.

Childs pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic which he said divided the Canadian population economically.

“You had one group of people that maintained their jobs, worked from home and continued to collect their full paycheck. You had another group of people that didn’t have that opportunity, they maybe lost their job or jumped on some sort of government assistance program, and they didn’t do as well,” Childs discussed.

“That group of people is going to represent that category where they cannot afford a sudden expense of $1,000.”

Another side to the worries felt in Saskatchewan when discussing the economy is in regards to job security.

The poll found that 41 per cent of Saskatchewan respondents agree they could lose their job because of the economy. It was the third-highest percentage recorded among the provinces.

Saskatchewan Federation of Labour president Lori Johb said there are not only concerns about losing jobs but the stability of jobs in the province.

She believes one of the largest issues in Saskatchewan is the province having one of the lowest minimum wages in the nation.

“Wages have been very stagnant. I’ve heard comparisons to Alberta that a minimum wage job is about $600 less in Saskatchewan than it is in Alberta,” said Johb.

“Between the pandemic, rising inflation rates and costs of living, it really does magnify the issue.”

According to the poll results, at least two out of five people in Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba admit they are worried someone in their home could lose a job due to the economy.

