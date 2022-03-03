Hamilton Catholic school board votes in favour of flying Pride flag in June for first time ever

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time ever, the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) has voted in favour of raising the Pride flag in June.

Trustees approved a motion to fly the flag outside all schools and other board properties this June, and all Junes going forward, in a 6-3 vote.

Trustee Mark Valvasori said he understands that the issue is a “polarizing” one but said it was the tone and language in emails from people who opposed flying the flag that prompted him to introduce the motion.

“I won’t get into the details, but I need to say that the language was often repulsive and the adjectives describing the 2SLGBTQ+ were insulting,” Valvasori said.

“And to be perfectly honest, I think that even our own Catholic catechism uses descriptors that could upset many people, especially kids.”

He said raising the Pride flag isn’t meant to be a political statement, but is simply about letting LGBTQ2 kids and teachers at the Catholic board know they’re loved, accepted, and supported at school.

“This motion is not meant as a condemnation or support for either side of this issue. It’s strictly for the kids and it’s for our school communities,” he said.

“We can’t forget about our students, and we can’t forget about our staff — all of them.”

Board chair Pat Daly was among those who opposed the motion.

He said the symbol of the cross, which is already on all of the city’s Catholic schools and board buildings, should represent love and inclusivity for all.

“The cross outside of Catholic schools and other institutions signals our commitment that all who enter the building are welcomed and loved in the beauty and uniqueness as children of God.”

Daly also pointed to practical challenges, including the fact that the Canadian flag must be flown on a pole independently of anything else and that some schools may not have two flag poles.

Trustee Phil Homerski, who seconded the motion, argued that raising the Pride flag serves as a “tangible” way for the Catholic board to demonstrate its support for those who have been historically marginalized.

“I have been made aware of several instances where some of our students who identify as belonging to the 2SLGBTQ+ community have either felt excluded in their respective school communities or have been teased or bullied because of it,” he said.

“To me, it comes down to providing a tangible way to demonstrate our board’s commitment to equity and inclusion. It’s a tangible way to demonstrate our love for all.”

