Drug overdoses on the rise in Hastings Prince Edward Public Health catchment area

Send this page to someone via email

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health says it has seen an increase in reports of drug overdoses in that region over the past few days.

The health unit adds that while tests are being conducted, sudden increases in overdoses are typically linked to new drugs surfacing in the area.

Read more: Hastings Prince Edward Public Health names new medical officer of health

It adds that everyone who uses drugs is urged to take several steps to ensure their safety. Those include:

Avoid mixing drugs

Try a small amount first

Never use alone, and

Have at least one naloxone kit on hand

3:20 Overdose Awareness Day: How a naloxone kit can save a life Overdose Awareness Day: How a naloxone kit can save a life – Aug 31, 2021

“Having at least one naloxone kit on hand is a critical way to help reduce your risk. It is a good idea to have more than one kit on hand, as naloxone’s ability to reduce the effect of opioids in your system is temporary,” says Dr. Ethan Toumishey, medical officer of health and CEO at HPEPH.

Story continues below advertisement

“In addition, the benefits of naloxone only last for about 30-90 minutes, so it is very important to call 911 once naloxone is administered so you will have access to medical assistance once the effects of naloxone wear off.”