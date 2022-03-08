Crime Beat podcast: A prayer for Arcelie

Send this page to someone via email

On a cold, snowy winter night in January 2008, an officer was on patrol when a confusing call came in to 911.

A hardworking mother of five disappeared while on her way home from work. To make matters worse, the call indicated that she was being attacked.

Investigators raced against the clock to find Arcelie Laoagan.

On the latest episode of Crime Beat, Global News senior crime reporter Nancy Hixt shares details of the frantic search and the horrific discovery that haunts both the officer and all of those who knew and cared for Arcelie Laoagan to this day.

