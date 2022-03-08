Menu

Crime

Crime Beat podcast: A prayer for Arcelie

By Nancy Hixt Global News
Posted March 8, 2022 3:00 am
Arcelie Laoagan was attacked and murdered in Calgary in January 2008. View image in full screen
Arcelie Laoagan was attacked and murdered in Calgary in January 2008. Court Exhibit
On a cold, snowy winter night in January 2008, an officer was on patrol when a confusing call came in to 911.

A hardworking mother of five disappeared while on her way home from work. To make matters worse, the call indicated that she was being attacked.

Read more: Accused Calgary killer’s story makes no sense, prosecutor says

Investigators raced against the clock to find Arcelie Laoagan.

Watch: Arcelie Laoagan surveillance footage

On the latest episode of Crime Beat, Global News senior crime reporter Nancy Hixt shares details of the frantic search and the horrific discovery that haunts both the officer and all of those who knew and cared for Arcelie Laoagan to this day.

If you enjoy Crime Beat, please take a minute to rate it on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts, tell us what you think and share the show with your friends.

Contact:

Twitter: @nancyhixt

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NancyHixtCrimeBeat/

Email: nancy.hixt@globalnews.ca

We LOVE that you are loving the Crime Beat podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

Crime Beat podcast: A prayer for Arcelie - image
  • Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for Crime Beat and select it from the list of results.
  • Once on the Crime Beat page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.
  • Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.
Crime Beat podcast: A prayer for Arcelie - image
  • Open the Spotify app, search for Crime Beat and select it from the list of results.
  • Once on the Crime Beat page, click the “Follow” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.
  • Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

 

