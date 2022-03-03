Menu

Health

New Brunswick reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations drop

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted March 3, 2022 2:38 pm
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick universities to keep some COVID-19 rules as province lifts restrictions' New Brunswick universities to keep some COVID-19 rules as province lifts restrictions
WATCH: Despite the province lifting all pandemic-related restrictions on March 14, New Brunswick’s universities aren’t ready to follow suit just yet.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in New Brunswick continue dropping as 88 patients remain.

However, the province reported two additional deaths linked to the virus – one person in their 70s and another in their 90s.

Of those in hospital, six COVID-19 patients are receiving intensive care and two are on a ventilator.

Hospitals are now at 92 per cent occupancy for COVID-designated care while ICUs are at 76 per cent.

Read more: N.B. health minister says help coming for doctors

According to the provincial dashboard, 168 Vitalité employees are isolating after testing positive, as well as 72 extra-mural staff with Ambulance New Brunswick.

Public health reported 391 new PCR-confirmed cases in the past day and 626 new self-reported rapid test positives.

As of Thursday, more than 50 per cent of residents have received a third or booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The province said just more than 87 per cent have received at least two doses and nearly 93 per cent have received at least one dose.

Click to play video: 'New Brunswick opening new public health lab at Moncton hospital' New Brunswick opening new public health lab at Moncton hospital
New Brunswick opening new public health lab at Moncton hospital
