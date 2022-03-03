New Brunswick reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations drop

Send this page to someone via email

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in New Brunswick continue dropping as 88 patients remain.

However, the province reported two additional deaths linked to the virus – one person in their 70s and another in their 90s.

Of those in hospital, six COVID-19 patients are receiving intensive care and two are on a ventilator.

Hospitals are now at 92 per cent occupancy for COVID-designated care while ICUs are at 76 per cent.

According to the provincial dashboard, 168 Vitalité employees are isolating after testing positive, as well as 72 extra-mural staff with Ambulance New Brunswick.

Public health reported 391 new PCR-confirmed cases in the past day and 626 new self-reported rapid test positives.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Thursday, more than 50 per cent of residents have received a third or booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The province said just more than 87 per cent have received at least two doses and nearly 93 per cent have received at least one dose.

1:19 New Brunswick opening new public health lab at Moncton hospital New Brunswick opening new public health lab at Moncton hospital