Kingston, Ont. restaurant JAKK Tuesday’s owner sentenced to community service

The former owner of JAKK Tuesday’s Sports Bar has been sentenced for disobeying a court order to comply with COVID-19 public safety measures at his west-end Kingston, Ont., restaurant.

Kelly Hale was in court Wednesday and was ordered to perform 150 hours of community service work over the next 12 months after being found guilty of contempt of court.

He was found in contempt for disobeying a court order to follow COVID protocols like wearing face masks and contact tracing at his restaurant.

According to the lawyer representing KFL&A Public Health during the court proceedings, if Hale doesn’t do his community service, he will be sentenced to 30 days in jail.

He is still on the hook for more than $20,000 in court costs which have to be paid within 30 days.

Hale first made headlines in September when an anti-vaccine mandate message was displayed on the restaurant marquee. After a series of sanctions from the City of Kingston and KFL&A Public Health, JAKK Tuesday’s was closed permanently in November.