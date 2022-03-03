Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston, Ont. restaurant JAKK Tuesday’s owner sentenced to community service

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 3, 2022 4:00 pm
Jakk Tuesdays storefront closed down. View image in full screen
Jakk Tuesdays storefront closed down. Global Kingston

The former owner of JAKK Tuesday’s Sports Bar has been sentenced for disobeying a court order to comply with COVID-19 public safety measures at his west-end Kingston, Ont., restaurant.

Kelly Hale was in court Wednesday and was ordered to perform 150 hours of community service work over the next 12 months after being found guilty of contempt of court.

Read more: JAKK Tuesdays owner evicted from Kingston restaurant

He was found in contempt for disobeying a court order to follow COVID protocols like wearing face masks and contact tracing at his restaurant.

According to the lawyer representing KFL&A Public Health during the court proceedings, if Hale doesn’t do his community service, he will be sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Owner of JAKK Tuesday’s ordered to pay $20K for health unit’s legal fees' Owner of JAKK Tuesday’s ordered to pay $20K for health unit’s legal fees
Owner of JAKK Tuesday’s ordered to pay $20K for health unit’s legal fees – Dec 7, 2021

He is still on the hook for more than $20,000 in court costs which have to be paid within 30 days.

Hale first made headlines in September when an anti-vaccine mandate message was displayed on the restaurant marquee. After a series of sanctions from the City of Kingston and KFL&A Public Health, JAKK Tuesday’s was closed permanently in November.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagKingston tagmask tagcontact tracing tagCOVID-19 protocols tagCommunity service tagjakk tuesdays tagcourt fees tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers