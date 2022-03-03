‘We stand alongside you’: Vernon, B.C. flies Ukrainian flag at city hall

Send this page to someone via email

There was a show of support and solidarity in the North Okanagan for Ukraine on Wednesday, as the Russian invasion continues.

The City of Vernon, B.C. held a special ceremony outside of its city hall where a Ukrainian flag was unveiled.

“We stand alongside you, offering our thoughts and prayers for this tragic violence to end,” said Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming.

“On behalf of our council, we are honoured to fly the Ukrainian flag.”

The flag display was something the local Ukrainian community had asked for.

“We thank the City of Vernon for their show of solidarity with our people in Ukraine. Our families and friends are fighting for their lives. Ukrainians fight for democracy and freedom because the alternative is unacceptable,” said Ukrainian Canadian Andrea Malysh.

“They must fight because Ukraine is their home. We as a global society must say no to Russia’s war and aggression.”

Malysh, a leader in the Vernon Ukrainian community, says events like the one at city hall bring people together to stand up for democracy.

“Ukraine is an independent country, it has been for over 30 years. For them to be illegally invaded is wrong. It is unacceptable,” Malysh said.

Malysh is urging the federal government to do more to help civilians on the ground in Ukraine and those forced to flee.

She is also hoping Canadians will contribute to humanitarian relief funds set up to support Ukrainians.

The Ukrainian flag will fly on Vernon’s city hall for at least the next three weeks.

